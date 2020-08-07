Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Kogi State Youth Renaissance (KSYR) has raised the alarm over alleged poor governance in the state under the Governor Yahaya Bello led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The group in a statement by its chairman, Hassan Mohammed, stated that the quality of life in the state has reduced significantly as a result of the hardship the people have been subjected to.

It noted that Kogi now rank among the highest in the demography of states with people living in abject poverty, with high unemployment rate, infant morbidity and death, low life expectancy and increased crime rate.

The group accused the state government of slashing the salaries of civil servants the as low as 30 per cent, while top functionaries of the current administration continue to flaunt their expensive lifestyles before the traumatized people.

According to the youth group, irregular payment of salaries both at the state and local government levels has made life a living hell to the Kogi people.

“Under Governor Yahaya Bello, healthcare has completely gone moribund with the Federal Medical Center under lock and key after the attack by hoodlums.

“This administration has continued to pay lip service to health challenges in the state including the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to unexplained deaths,” it stated.