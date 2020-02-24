Femi Folaranmi. Yenagoa

Niger Delta Self Determination Movement (NDSDM) has written to the South South Governors’ Forum Chairman and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, over threat to security of the region.

NDSDM, in a letter by its convener, Annikio Briggs, said it has “watched with trepidation, the deteriorating situation across the country and with special emphasis as to how that impacts our Niger Delta.”

According to her, reports are rife over killer herdsmen attacking peaceful communities and these attacks have continued unabated because security agents have looked the other way and sometimes overwhelmed by the attacks.

“The NDSDM, in all sincerity, can no longer trust the established security agencies to protect our people as they have shown a high level of complicity and sometimes outright connivance with killer herdsmen to attack, kill, kidnap, rape, molest and terrorise our people.

“What is true of Delta is true of all the South South states. There is no no state in the South South that is immune from rampaging and ravaging killer herdsmen and the security breach they bring with them,” she said in the letter.

Briggs, therefore appealed to Okowa to use his office to convene a South South Security Summit so that the people of the region can agree on a regional security network that would aid the “overstretched established security agencies in combating the unacceptable level of insecurity across the Niger Delta.”