George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A Group, operating under the aegis of “HOPISM” has called on Imo people to support the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma, saying that all hands must be on deck for the state to be rebuilt.

This is even as the Group whose members include business men as well as those in the entertainment industry said that they have volunteered themselves to ensure that the major policy thrust of the Uzodinma administration which is anchored on 3R (Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery) is achieved through the mobilization of the people of the state.

The convener of the Group, Mr. Myke Ikokwu who stated this at the weekend during the support rally held for the administration of Hope Uzodinma, said that they had decided to organize the rally because of the positive change being witnessed in the state since January 15, 2020 when he was sworn in.

“He said: “today we are having a street rally not only to call on Imo People to support our governor Hope Uzodinma but to also celebrate him because he is the man we have been waiting who will lift up Imo state again to the heights it attained during the administration of late Dee Sam Mbakwe because of his passion for the development of the state. This is why we as successive business men and those in the entertainment industry have volunteered ourselves to drum support for his administration to ensure that he succeeds. We know that governor Uzodinma alone cannot recover the state alone, as he needs the support of every Imo man and woman to succeed in that task”.

Ikokwu admonished the Imo state Governor not to be distracted by the few disgruntled minority who have been sponsoring protests as the majority of Imo people are behind him.

“The Prosperity has already started because the governor is now constructing solid roads in the state even in this rainy season unlike with previous administrations that uses the raining season as an excuse. Today, he has brought the Construction giant Julius Berger to handle the Owerri – Orlu, Owerri – Okigwe roads which has never happened in this state before.”

He added, “ All genuine civil servants and pensioners are not being owned by the administration for the first time and all those who have been protesting are not genuine civil servants and pensioners are hired by the few minority we are hell bent in pulling down this administration. So, we urge Governor Hope Uzodinma not to be distracted because the majority of Imo People are behind him to succeed”.