From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Centre for Human Rights Advancement in Africa ( CHRAA) has rated the Nigerian Army and other security agencies high in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

CHRAA, in its midway year report, signed by its Country Director,Princess Ajibola, said the Army and other security agencies have taken serious measures to tackle security challenges across the country.

The report noted that there are different forms of security challenges across the six geo-political zones, ranging from farmers-herders clashes, kidnapping, insurgency, banditry, separatist agitation in North Central, North East, North West and South East respectively, as well as kidnapping in the South West.

However, it noted that the Army under the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, and other the security agencies have recorded a huge success in combating the security challenges and enhancing the peace of the affected areas.

According to the report, “the military has given its best in tackling and responding to general insecurity in Nigeria. The stability experienced across the country’s six geo-political zones did not just come about; it took painstaking effort to guarantee.”

Nevertheless, CHRAA noted that it is imperative for the security agencies to continue to intensify efforts to rid the country of criminality and other forms of insecurity.

“To achieve this, there is need to allow the military and other security agencies the autonomy of purpose without interference from the high and mighty in government to deal decisively with collaborators effectively, informants and various accomplices to Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements,” CHRAA stated.