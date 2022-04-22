From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Progressive Project (TPP), a support group for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has indicated readiness to mobilise funds to purchase the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to actualise his presidential ambition.

Interestingly, Osinbajo’s aspiration is gaining more support with former Kano State governor and chairman senate committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kabiru Gaya, identifying with him.

Gaya, who announced himself as chairman of all pro-Osinbajo support groups, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said some former presidents of Nigeria were among those supporting the presidential aspiration of Osinbajo.

Though he refused to reveal the names of the former presidents backing the Vice President, he said their trust in Osinbajo speaks volume of the depth of his acceptability.

He also said the support group would not join issues with those levelling allegations of betrayal and nepotism against the vice president.

“There are even others that are supporting this Osibanjo team and some of them are even former presidents. So, we have a lot of people supporting him and we want to make all these groups come together to form a formidable campaign team for Osibanjo. In the next few days he will be the candidate of the party insha Allah.”

On the N100 million nomination forms by the APC, Gaya said it was an internal issue that was “deliberately misinterpreted in some circles.”

He said Osinbajo was a populist candidate who could pool supporters’ token donations and raise such money with ease.

“Just one youth group with TPP, the Progressive Group alone, say that they can raise N100million with rough voluntary contributions of N10, 000 each by 10, 000 of their supporters who are keen about seeing a better future. Our populist mathematics is flawless and very strong; moneybags within or outside APC will only lose their dollars in any contest against the people’s will. Unlike the history of some other political parties, records show that neither APC presidential ticket nor its VP slot had ever been won by throwing money around, but by populist endorsement from North and South,” he said.