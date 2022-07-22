By Chinenye Anuforo

In furtherance of its role in revolutionizing the real estate sector in Africa, Nigerian real estate firm, Wisdom Kwati Smart City has launched yet another residential estate in Namtari, Adamawa and is set to deliver over 15,000 housing units.

According to the company, the project is a sustainable smart housing estate intentionally planned to reduce the effect of climate change by using renewable energy and ensure the availability of affordable residential homes of the highest standards to Nigerians.

Speaking on the launch of the prestigious project, the Chief Executive Officer of the Karabow Group, Mr. Wisdom Kwati stated that the company is poised to reduce the housing deficit in the country by delivering urbanized and modern cities across Nigeria.

He said, “I am proud of our work on this project, and my sincere thanks to the Adamawa state government and his Excellency Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. They not only trusted in our ability but showed a great sense of belief in our resolve to redefine the quality of living in the state and home living experience by building energy-efficient and eco-friendly homes.

“We do not just believe in housing that meets subscribers’ needs, but also believe in examining the challenges at every point in the housing value-chain and providing credible answers which meet the needs of residentents. Wisdom Kwati Smart City is transforming the landscapes of urban and rural communities and placing Nigeria at the forefront of development in Africa.

“Our development project in Adamawa is among the most desired sophisticated projects in the Nigerian real estate sector. When it is completed, it will be a significant part of the state’s success story.

“To achieve this, we will be making use of contemporary technology to foster the provision of quality houses, with the sublime natural environment, at affordable prices to the population. We have also taken a step on sensitizing the urban population on the need for a good sense of maintenance culture for the sustainability of the project. This project will greatly increase the revenue, employment, and commercial status of the beneficiaries. We are known to provide quality and affordable houses of the highest standard, cutting across various classes and we will not let our clients down.”

Reflecting on the company’s sterling performance, Mr. Wisdom stated that the company commenced the construction of over 10,000 units of housing projects in Abuja and Lagos is set to spread its tentacles to other parts of Africa starting with Ghana.

He also revealed the company’s plan to provide a self sustainable affordable smart housing project which will be located in the 36 states across Nigeria to reduce the housing deficit in the country.

He said, “As a matter of corporate policy and due consideration for quality and safety of investment, Wisdom Kwati Smart City went for the very best of contractors while assembling project partners for its development strategically located in Adamawa. Very soon, we will be launching our housing project in Ghana and providing affordable housing across the 36 states in Nigeria.”

“We are working round the clock to ensure more and more Nigerians own properties at the best of deals. Our purpose is to build communities and fuel great innovations within the Nigerian and African property market. The resilience and sustainable performance and growth of our company over the past years is largely attributed to these.”

Wisdom Kwati Smart City is a real estate development company creating quality lifestyle experiences through real estate, agriculture, energy, tourism, commerce, manufacturing and education across Nigeria.

The company has the vision to shape the future by redefining the real estate industry globally and building one million affordable smart homes across Africa by 2035.

