Tony Osauzo, Benin

Equity Forum, a group within the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has kicked against the chairmanship bid of Magnus Ugbesia for the party.

According to the group, Ugbesia is over 70 years of age and has nothing to offer the party, especially now that the party is ready to take over the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by its Co-convener, Kelvin Odianosen, the group said: “We are aware of the intention of Ugbesia to contest or be imposed on the party as the chairman, but with all good intent, we reject such bid.

“He has served the party well and we are grateful for his contributions in the past. However, the party will be viewed as unserious if the baton is passed to him, because of his age. It will be difficult to defend the party and also difficult to have people join us.

“We need someone younger, vibrant, energetic, who is a grassroots mobilizer that will go around the state meeting with the party.

“The structure comes first, before the elections, what we do now will determine if the party will be in existence after the 2020 governorship elections.

“Gerontocracy is no longer in vogue in all parts of the world, the younger generation is taking over,” the group said in the statement.