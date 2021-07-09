A group, Youths for Credible Democrats of Nigeria (YCDN), has called on Anambra and Igbo people in general to disregard the rumour making the rounds that the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate for the election, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, sponsored the arrest and repatriation of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking to newsmen, yesterday, after its monthly meeting in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, National Coordinator of the group, Okeke Chinemelu described the information, which he said had saturated the online media, as false and mere political propaganda.

“What you read from the online media in the past one or two weeks is mere political propaganda. It was sponsored, nursed, hatched and propagated by politicians, who are already jittery of Ubah’s domination of the Anambra political space.

“Which person in this state will believe that rumour? Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah would rather stake what he has to have Nnamdi Kanu released, than sponsoring his ordeal.

“This falsehood would have been ignored, but for the benefit of those who might be misled. To me, the right-up has failed in achieving its objective, because, Anambra people know the source of the information.

“With hiccups in virtually all the major political parties in the Anambra guber contest, Ifeanyi Ubah and YPP remain the viable option. So, the political opponents, being aware of this fact, came up with propaganda and cheap blackmail in order to set the people against the senator, and have his guber ambition frustrated.

“YCDN is not a group for Ifeanyi Ubah. What we’re saying is that as youths, we cannot afford to fold our hands watching mischief makers blackmail Senator Ubah, a worthy citizen of the state, who had empowered a lot of people, and lifted many from the poverty line,” he said.

