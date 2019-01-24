Titilayo Balogun

The Re – elect Buhari Movement (RBM) has asked Nigerians not to be distracted by the recent allegations levelled against President Muhammadu Buhari by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to the RBM, “the action is nothing but a failed plot to de – market the President ahead of the coming polls.”

The group, however said the action would not affect Buhari negatively as the former president was known for his antics.

In a statement by its Convener, Mr. Emmanuel Umohinyang, noted that Obasanjo himself knows that he has no electoral value.

This is even as the RBM predicted that Akwa Ibom State where Obasanjo endorsed its governor for second term last year despite a woeful performance would fall to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming elections.

It posited that the issue has been made worse with the defection of Senator Godswill Akpabio, the immediate past governor of the state to the APC, which has altered the political equation of the state.

“We have said it before that Nigerians have since turned their backs on OBJ and his antics, especially his ill informed tirades against the Buhari administration.

“The state of Akwa Ibom in particular has fallen to the APC with Akpabio’s defection, and that tells you the picture of things to come. With Akpabio’s defection, the people have also moved which shows the deep love they have for him.

“We have also told you that though he represents Ikot Ekpene district, he has successfully impacted on other constituencies by way of constituency projects, even in districts controlled by the PDP

“Even the governor’s Eket senatorial district is a major beneficiary of Akpabio’s benevolence, so, for the governor to have gone to the senator’s Senatorial District to campaign for another candidate is an aberration.” he stated.