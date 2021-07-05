From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Australia has charged all members both at home and in the Diaspora to boycott traveling with Kenya Airline.

The statement by the Head of membership and mobilisation in Australia, Kennedy Ochi also asked members to stop patronising any product made in Kenya and all businesses dealing with Kenyans.

Ochi, in the statement, also condemned what he described as criminal, illegal, undemocratic and secret abduction of the IPOB leader from the East African country to Nigeria.

IPOB Australia described the repatriation as a breach of international law, shameful and misplaced priority by the Nigerian government working in what it described as evil alliance with Kenya government.

“It is our wish to notify the public that President Kenyatta Uhuru of Kenya has a question to answer on the role he played in the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He betrayed our leader and must be held fully accountable for his atrocities.

“This is pure man’s inhumanity to man and he will tell all Biafrans how much he was paid to partake in this devilish act.”

IPOB in the Diaspora warned that nothing should happen to their leader while in custody, adding that he should be treated with dignity and respect.

