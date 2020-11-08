Gyang Bere, Jos

The National President, Federal Government College Maidugiri Old Student’s Association (FEGOCOMOSA), Suleiman Mohammed Dikwa has appealed to the Minister of Education, Malam Ademu Ademu to grant a special status to the school to encourage courageous and brave students who endured the apparent and real threat to life as a result of insecurity.

FEGOCOMOSA also call on the Minister to set machinery in motion to verify the budgetary allocation and execution of projects in the School from January 2015 to December 2019 .

The group also pleaded with their members who have access to policy and decision makers in both public, private and development sectors to intervene in their various capacities toward the development of their Alma mata.

Dikwa stated this at the weekend during the FEGOCOMOSA 32nd Annual General Conference held at Crest Hotel and Garden Jos with the theme ” Entrepreneur ship in the covid-19 era: A paradigm shift with abaudant opportunities.

According to him, technology is crucial for the development of any organisation stressing that they have set up payment platform to enable members of the congress pay their annual dues and register their details online stressing that they have also recieved dues from members all year round as members no longer have to wait for the AGC to pay their dues .

“We have held a successful webinar, which was graced by an eminent panel of accomplished individuals. Members in diaspora have also increased their participations via the online platform. We intend to develop further, the interactive capacity of the platform to increase interactions between memebers”.

He lamented that the covid-19 pandemic affected their plans for business development this year but however said they have been able to register the FEGOCOMOSA investment cooperative adding that they have carried out extensive consultations and have developed a corporate governance structures as well investable and safe assets.

Dikwa further noted that in response to the need of members in a more sustainable manner they have set up a welfare committee to cater for needs of members as they arise, adding that based on recommendation of the committee, they have opened a welfare account and have been able to come up with a suitable medical insurance package for their members.