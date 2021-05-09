By Christopher Oji

A rights group, Paths of Peace initiatives (PPI) has appealed to Lagos State Government to grant condemned cleric, Rev. King, amnesty and release him unconditionally.

Rev. King had been condemned to death for murder by a competent Court and he is serving at Maiduguri prison, waiting for the hangman’s rope.

At a press conference yesterday, in Ikeja, Lagos, National President of PPI Mr Dandy Eze, said that Rev. King had commited more sins than some condemned criminals that were recently granted amnesty by the State Government:” As We are human rights group incorporated in Nigeria to function as a front committed to fighting for the rights of the oppressed;the abused, the helpless and hapless Nigerians who may suffer injustice in the hands of the high and mighty.

“We are compelled by prevailing situation in the country to strongly demand the granting of amnesty and unconditional release of Lagos based cleric Rev. King, who was condemned to death in 2006.

“We consider his continued incarceration as a grievous injustice against the Igbo race in particular and humanity in general. This is in consideration of the emerging ugly trend of events in the country where more than 7,000 members of the dreaded and notorious killer-gang, Boko Haram, who have killed millions of Nigerians and still continue to pillage and decimate more including children, were given amnesty by Nigerian government.

‘Members of this deadly group are still being granted pardon and released from prisons and equipped with money, resources to better their lives till date while Rev. King, whose guilt is still contestable is left to languish in Maiduguri Prison as a condemned prisoner.

“Worse still, between 2006 and 2009, Lagos state government gave amnesty and freedom to more than 200 prisoners that were condemned. Majority of those freed were armed robbers caught in the act after smearing their criminal hands with innocent blood of Nigerians and foreigners. It must be noted that some of them were notorious killers and murderers and were also sentenced in 2006 November and some in 2007.

“Also, those that killed Mrs. Kudirat Abiola, have been freed, yet Rev. King, is still in prison just because he is not connected to the government.

“This man has continued to be incarcerated while notorious killers, assassins and terrorists are freed almost on a daily bases in the country and government will even reach consensus with them. From the foregoing, it is obvious and glaringly clear that Rev. King who has spent about 15 years in prison should not be left to continue suffering. He should be released.

It is, therefore, obvious that Nigerian’s tribulations of late should be attributed to this injustice for touching the Lord’s anointed. We are, therefore, calling for his immediate and unconditional release and granting of amnesty. He should not be allowed to stay a day longer in prison”.