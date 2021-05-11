By Christopher Oji

A right group, Paths of Peace Initiatives (PPI) has appealed to Lagos State Government to grant condemned cleric, Rev. King, amnesty and release him unconditionally.

Rev. King was condemned to death for murder by a competent court and currently at Maiduguri prison, awaiting the hangman’s rope.

At a recent press conference in Ikeja, Lagos, National President, PPI, Mr Dandy Eze, said that Rev. King did not commit more sins than some condemned criminals who were recently granted amnesty by the state government.

“As we are a human rights group, we are committed to fighting for the oppressed, the abused, the helpless and hapless Nigerians who may suffer injustice in the hands of the high and mighty.

“We are compelled by the prevailing situation in the country to strongly demand amnesty and unconditional release of Lagos based cleric, Rev. King, who was condemned to death in 2006.

“We consider his continued incarceration as a grievous injustice against the Igbo race, in particular, and humanity in general. This is in consideration of the emerging ugly trend of events in the country, where more than 7,000 members of the dreaded and notorious killer-gang, Boko Haram, who have killed millions of Nigerians and still continue to pillage and decimate more, including children, were given amnesty by Nigerian government.

“Also, those that killed Mrs. Kudirat Abiola have been freed, yet, Rev. King is still in prison, just because he is not connected to the government.

Rev. King who has spent about 15 years in prison should not be left to continue suffering. We are, therefore, calling for his immediate and unconditional release.”