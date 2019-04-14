Olakunle Olafioye

AGAINST the backdrop of the increasing spate of human trafficking and illegal migration in the country, the Federal Government has been urged to declare a state of emergency to combat the crime.

President and founder of RARDUJA International, Eddy Duru, who made the call recently, said such step was the only way the government and other stakeholders could focus their energy and resources and also mobilise Nigerians to tackle the menace.

Duru, whose organisation is focused on re-educating Africans on the risks and dangers of unplanned journey abroad and empowering youths, spoke during a seminar organised for students of the University of Lagos in conjunction with Nigerian ace actress and singer, Funke Akindele.

Addressing the students, Duru advised them against seeking to migrate to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea, adding that about 1,200 Africans most of who were Nigerians died in the process in 2018 alone. He noted that if they must travel, they should endeavour to legalise their trip by going through the right route.

“We discovered that any students on graduation tend to check out of the country. Many of them don’t even graduate at all before doing that, believing that there may be no job or that they are frustrated as the case may be. We are here to warn them ahead of time. If you are to leave, please leave with dignity; go through the genuine way. Make a legal migration not illegal migration, which is very dangerous.

“However, I want the government to declare a state of emergency on this issue. If that is not done, the mess will continue to happen because the critical stakeholders will not take it seriously,” he said.

Akindele, on her part, also told the students that traveling to Europe through the desert was dangerous and destructive.