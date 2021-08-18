From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra State council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Women Commission, at an inaugural ceremony of the executive members, resolved to seek women’s active participation and commitment in the union and politics.

The ceremony, which held recently in Awka, had the theme “Celebrating Our Great Women: No Woman, No Nation.”

In an address, Governor Willie Obiano encouraged the women to harness their potential and bring out their values in service of society.

He congratulated the women, noting that some of them were organised, ready and primed for action in the interest of the government of the state. The governor was represented by the head of service, Harry Udu, a lawyer.

National chairperson, TUC Women Commission, Mrs. Hafsat Shaibu, urged the women to take up leadership positions in different capacities.

She said: “Ensure you lead by example, by adhering to the constitutional provisions of the council.”

She enjoined them to be a “sister’s sister’’ by imbibing the spirit of working in unity and speaking with one voice, and as well educate the girl-child.

“Please, stop relegating yourself to the back seat. Always work to take up leadership positions, even among men, for, with determination, you can be anywhere.

“Across the globe and in Nigeria, we have women breaking the glass ceiling and iron doors to attain extraordinary heights in different fields.

“We must be distinguished and eminent at all levels so that we can be worthy of emulation,’’ she said.

Shaibu commended the state governor for his support toward the labour movement and appealed to the menfolk to always create a conducive environment for the women to thrive.

The chapter chairperson, Anambra TUC Women Commission, Mrs. Nneka Nwankwo, urged the women to get involved in trade unionism.

She told them not to see themselves as the weaker sex but as strategic thinkers, innovators and mentors.

“We need to work together and harness these skills to move our society forward, and remember, if we do not showcase our potential, no one will notice our presence.

“Let us shun all obstacles and discouragements and come out enmasse to give trade unionism that important feminine touch for better welfare of workers, our society and our children,’’ Nwankwo said.

She commended Obiano for ensuring that the voices of women were heard.

Earlier, in his speech, the Anambra State TUC council chairman, Mr. Ifeanyi Okechukwu, noted that women were excelling in all sectors such as politics, sports and business.

“Let us give the women a chance to exercise their values and potential in politics and other sectors of government for the development of the state,” he said.

The event also featured presentation of awards to exceptional personalities and the inauguration of executive committee members of TUC Women Commission.