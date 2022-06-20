From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A group under the aegis of Open Alliance for Civil Society and Non State Actors, Anambra State has tackled Governor Charles Soludo over a new policy to collect taxes from barrow pushers and others in that category in the State.

The group described as foremost coalition of stakeholders for transparency and accountability with Prince Chris Azor as coordinator said it has written to the appropriate authorities of State actors in Anambra, requesting for clarifications on the purported taxing of those the group called the core poor and most vulnerable groups, especially wheelbarrow pushers and the like.

Prince Azor who doubles as Citizens Co-Chair, Open Government Partnership (OGP) disclosed that he had written to the Hon. Commissioner for Transportation and the Chairman, Inland Revenue Service, seeking detailed clarification on the propriety of the exercise.

“We have been inundated with calls and complaints from stakeholders demanding to know the reason for what they described as insensitivity of the State Government and its handlers.

The impression they give is that the government is taxing the core poor including wheelbarrow pushers

and others.

“Countries all over the globe are giving tax exemptions, with palliatives and social protection to the core poor affected by COVID-19 and sundry emergencies as well as general economic downturn.

“The State government can come up with other innovative strategies to raise revenue, rather than stifling the poor and vulnerable.

“We, therefore, humbly request that the State government come up with convincing explanations for its action within the next one week, ” Azor concluded.

