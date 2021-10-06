By Henry Uche

In a bid to prove that disability is not inability, a group of deaf persons under the aegis of Isado Omo Ajai Ventures, is seeking the support of Lagos State government to boost its catfish farm at Jakande Estate, Awumo Odofin, Lagos.

Executive Director of the Farm, Emmanuel Isado, who stated this at the launch of the catfish producing and ponds initiative said most persons with disabilities were not lazy nor indolent, but could engage in different economic activities if given the necessary support by the government and other well meaning Nigerians.

He said the farm was established in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative to uproot food security and eliminate hunger and poverty in the country.

“This farm is a proof that we can contribute to the economic growth, development and sustenance of Nigeria. We don’t just like the wrong notion people have about us. We appeal to the ministry of agriculture as well that of wealth creation and employment to help us. We need more trainings, expansion, access to soft loans, material help and others.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .