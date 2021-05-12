From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

South East Support for N-Power and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs(SESNAM), has called for increased participation of People Living with Disabilities (PLDs) in N-power and other national social investment programmes of the Federal Government.

The group made this call while on an advocacy visit to physically challenged youths in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The South East N-power Ambassadors, reaffirmed the authenticity of the N-Power programme stressing that it was initiated for every Nigerian from the age of 18-35.

The leader of the group, Mr. Emeka Akwuobi, explained that the advocacy was aimed at promoting social investment programmes created by federal government to help the youths.

Akwuobi lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for creating employment for youths in Nigeria through social investment programmes.

“We are here to promote social investment programmes such as, N-power, Conditional Cash Transfer programme (CCT); Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, (GEEP) and Home Grown School Feeding Programme, (HGSF), initiated by the federal government of Nigeria.

Earlier in a remark, the Public Relations Officer, SESNAM, Mr William Ugbor, charged the youths to sit up and benefit from the program, stressing that the programm was created for every Nigerian.