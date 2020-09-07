Philip Nwosu

Ihioma Strategic Political Forum has called for the fair and adequate representation of Ihioma community in elective position in the Orlu Local Government Area and federal constituency in Imo State.

The forum, an amalgam of all the six autonomous communities that make up Ihioma Clan, said in a statement that for equity and fairness, the clan is over due to produce a council in Orlu Local Government Area.

The statement, jointly signed by members of the group, said the people of Ihioma clan is prepared to collaborate with other neighbouring communities and other people of good will to achieve the objective, adding that, “we shall be willing to collaborate with political parties to achieve this objective.

“We are determined to pursue this noble course conclusively towards the next State and Federal elections come 2023.”

The group urged all concerned to support Ihioma Clan in the spirit of justice and equality in making sure the objective is realised as they cannot do it alone.

It said shall be willing to toe the path of peace through discussion and negotiations to achieve the stated objectives.