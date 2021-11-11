From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

One Nigeria Group, a non-partisan organization, has asked the federal government to give justice to the relations of victims killed by insurgent and terrorist groups in the country.

The group also condemned incessant intimidation of judges who are supposed to serve justice and uphold the constitution of the nation.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The national leader of the group, Muhammad Saleh, made the call in Abuja when it staged a peace march by scores of supporters to preach the message of justice, fairness as well as peace and unity of Nigeria.

He noted that influential personalities that throng courts when cases of suspects alleged to be responsible for such killings go on, should steer clear and allow judges to do their job so that justice could take its course.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He expressed worries that such influence had the potentials to not only disrupt but also hamper justice processes.

He said, “Relations of Nigerians that were killed by terrorist groups, particularly IPOB, Boko Haram and other insurgents deserve justice. One Nigeria Group is out here this morning as the mouthpiece of innocent and voiceless Nigerians that are dying in silence due to the fact that their loved ones were killed without mercy,” Saleh said.

“Security personnel that chose not to sleep for us to sleep are being killed every day. We hereby demand justice for them and their families.

“We also say no to the intimidation of our judges sitting to serve justice and uphold the constitution of our country.

Justice must be served, and all Nigerians must live and function within the ambit of the law.

“We are here to tell all separatists and terrorists that their mission is a mission impossible and they have failed because the unity of our country is even growing stronger.

“Saleh also commended other pro-peace and unity groups such as Stand-Up Nigeria Movement, National Youth Summit Group, Change Nigeria Group which, he said, had “stood strongly to defend the unity of our country.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .