From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A socio-cultural organization, the Agbajowo Advocacy for Yoruba People’s Right (AAYPR) has advocated the need for more unity among the six geo-political regions of the country, saying the move would further cement the bond of relationship in addition to engendering progress and cohesion of the country.

The group also lamented over what it called incessant attacks by bandits in some parts of the country, especially on the traditional rulers in Ekiti State and other eminent citizens of the country, tasked the Federal Government to redouble its efforts by safeguarding the lives and property of the people of the country.

The group in a communique issued on Sunday at the end of its regional meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, jointly signed by its National President and Secretary, Comrades Muyideen Olamoyegun and Bolawa Akindolie lamented over what it called unemployment among the youths of the country.

The move which the group described as worrisome, suggested true federalism and restructuring as the only way the country could be out of the menace of insecurity and other problems confronting it. It also noted with deep concern the need for the Federal Government to rise up to the challenge and put an end to the threat posed by the dreaded bandits and Boko Haram all over the country.

“Restructuring is the alternative at this period of our existence as a nation, the crisis of over-centralization has led to mass misery across the country with poverty, unemployment, internal immigration and displacement as well as security threats at high level.

“The greatest imperatives of restructuring Nigeria is to move from a rent-seeking and money sharing anti-development economy to productivity by ensuring that the federating units are free to own and develop their resources.” it stated.

While stressing the need for the country to remain one as a nation has become imperative in order for it not to be sidelined and left behind in the scheme of things in the continent of Africa and the world at large.

The Yoruba group explained that the bond of relationship which binds the people of the country together as a nation since its independence from the colonial masters has provided the basis for all the people of the country to regard themselves as one entity irrespective of linguistic, tribes, cultural, political and religious differences.

Drawing inference from the recent quit notice allegedly issued by the Arewa youths in the northern parts of the country to the people of Igbo and Yoruba living in their land has not necessary, explained that time has come for the people of the county to be conscious of the word that says there is strength in unity.

The Yoruba group equally lamented over what it described as the formation of several splinter associations within the ethnic groups in the country as against the popular Afenifere, Ohaneze and Arewa groups which according to them were recognized then as the lone voices among different ethnicities in the country.

The group said the formation of the groups with each claiming its own identity and drawing followership along political line and showing allegiance to individuals rather than the collective benefits of the race could portend great dangers as the development is capable of causing divisions and creating an impression to the outside world that the the country is grappling with leadership crisis likening it to a ship without any captain.

“I think the time has come for the leaders in Nigeria who have the interest of the people of the country to come together as one so as to move the people forward.

“The present situation where we have several associations being formed and are seen to be divided along political and group ideology is not healthy for the progress of our people.”