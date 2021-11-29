From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

As the election crisis at General Old Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association market popularly known as Mgbuka Amazu, Okpoko in Ogbaru LGA, Anambra State deepened over the disqualification of non Anambra indigenes from contesting the position of chairmanship , a group under the aegis of Non Indigenous Free Minds Welfare Association have called on Governor Willie Obiano to wade Into the matter.

Briefing newsmen in Onitsha yesterday, Chairman of the association, Chief Ezebusi Ezebuwa stated that the exclusion of non indigenes from contesting Chairmanship position in the Anambra Market was a very strange development capable of engulfing the entire market in Anambra into a hotbed of crisis if not addressed immediately by Governor Obiano.

Ezebuwa who spoke through a member of the association, Mr. Sunday Onwugnaru regretted that for almost 10 years, non indigenes in major markets in Anambra have been deprived the opportunity to partake as executives almost in all the markets in the state, pointing out that such ugly situation prompted their association to raise alarm so that government should be aware and intervene.

He described as ungodly, a situation where only persons from Anambra will be controlling a market jointly built by all traders in the same market irrespective of their state of origin noting that if only one state continues to produce Chairmen in Anambra markets, others would definitely feel cheated thereby breeding room for discontent and unnecessary agitation.

He passionately appealed to Governor Willie Obiano and the incoming Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo as a matter of urgency change the narratives for better in Anambra markets and also champion a new order in the southeast if other states were practicing such discriminatory policy.

“Igbo are crying of marginalization being meted on them by Nigerians and we are here busy nagging for indigenes and non indigenes sentiments. It is absolutely unacceptable. After all, Anambra State indigenes are Chairmen of markets in the various states they reside outside Anambra and they live in peace with the indigenes” he said.

When contacted for comments, Commissioner for Commerce, Markets and Wealth Creation in Anambra State, Chief Uchenna Okafor said he was not aware of any discrimination policy in Anambra market leadership. He promised to contact the President General, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu to be properly briefed on the development.

