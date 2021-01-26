From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Piqued by the lingering problems associated with the issuance of the National identification Number (NIN) to Nigerians by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the TSHABRON Ltd – a Connect Enterprise Partners to the MTN Nigeria communications Ltd has called for a robust partnership with the Federal Government to ease the issuance of the NIN.

Chief Charles O Okeke, Chairman/CEO of TSHABRON Group, who made the call on Tuesday while reacting to the NIMC policy, its effects and impacts on society and the MTN related business in the country, also maintained that it will increase the number of people registered

Okeke also enjoined the federal government to partner with the MTN by deploying its equipment in MTN offices which he said has the capacity to handle massive crowd and also resolve their problems accordingly.

Consequent upon the problems at stake, Okeke disclosed that SIM card replacement had become epileptic with more than 70% of the Tshabron customers trooping in and out daily unattended to, just as the company he noted now spends fortune only to attend to 1% of her customers.

“this huge cost of operation is taking its toll on the company with negative sentiments by some subscribers because the customer does not know that MTN is not in control of the NIMC”. Okeke said

Okeke has also argued that the policy of the National Identity Management Commission is adversely affecting the MTN and the public as according to him, the commission lacks the capacity to handle the issue at stake, adding that “we need a robust economy to perform because there is fear of being disconnected if you have not linked with the MTN”.

Continuing, Okeke said that Tshabron is currently incapacitated to do SIM works because to do so, “you must be linked because the NIMC platform is always down and not functional.

“You come to MTN office and cry but MTN cannot do anything as it is not MTN problem but unfortunately many customers do not know about this and we have done our best to remedy the situation but all to no avail.”