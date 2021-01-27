From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Piqued by the lingering problems associated with the issuance of the National identification Number (NIN) to Nigerians by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the TSHABRON Limited – a Connect Enterprise Partners to MTN Nigeria communications Limited has called for a robust partnership with the Federal Government to ease the issuance of the NIN.

Chief Charles O. Okeke Chairman / CEO of TSHABRON Group who made the call yesterday while reacting to the NIMC policy, its effects and impacts on society and the MTN related business in the country also maintained that it will increase the number of people registered.

Okeke also enjoined the federal government to partner with the MTN by deploying its equipment in MTN offices which he said has the capacity to handle massive crowd and also resolve their problems accordingly.

Consequently, upon the problems at stake, Okeke disclosed that SIM card replacement had become epileptic with more than 70 per cent of the Tshabron customers trooping in and out daily unattended to, just as the company now spends fortune only to attend to 1 per cent of her customers.

“This huge cost of operation is taking its toll on the company with negative sentiments by some subscribers because the customer does not know that MTN is not in control of the NIMC”. Okeke said.