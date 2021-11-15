The Federal Health Institutions (FHI) Sector, has called on the government and security agencies to provide adequate security for nurses and midwives with a view to protect them against kidnapping and harassment.

Mr Wale Olatunde, National Chairman, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FHI Sector, made the call on Tuesday in Calabar during the 35th Annual Scientific Conference of the association holding in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference was “Future of Nursing: A Synergy of Education, Research and Clinical Practices for Clients Satisfaction”.

Olatunde said that nurses in Nigeria have suffered kidnapping from gunmen while on their way to work and some at their duty posts.

According to him, with the challenging environment in which nurses discharge their duties, there was need to protect them against all forms of insecurity threats.

“As a professional health body, we call on the government and and security agencies to provide adequate security for nurses with a view to protect them against kidnapping.

“With the level of insecurity in the country, most of our members have been kidnapped and made to face different forms of torture.

“During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses were at the fore front of rendering healthcare to the victims.

“We lost some nurses in the process, while others recovered and went back to duty,” he said.

National President of NANNM, Mr Michael Nnachi, called for an upward review of hazard allowance for nurses and clinical staff.

Nnachi, who was represented at the conference by the 2nd Vice President of NANNM, Mrs Blessing Isreal, also called for an upward review of professional allowance, shift duty, call duty, teaching and speciality allowance.

“We also call on the Federal Government to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure and the extension of retirement age from 60-65 years and 70 years for health consultants,” he said.

Speaking, Mrs Eno Bassey-Okon, Chairperson of Nurses in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, said that the conference will look at pertinent issues affecting the health sector and healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Chairman of the occasion and wife of the Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Mrs Imaobong Eteng-Williams, said that Nurses and Midwives play an important role in healthcare delivery, especially for pregnant women.

“Nurses and Midwives are invaluable asset to any health institution in the country. Inspite of the challenging times and circumstances, nurses have always given out their best in healthcare delivery,” she said. (NAN)

