A human rights group, Justice for Good Governance, has called on Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to investigate and review irregular promotions in local governments under the immediate past Abiola Ajimobi administration.

The group made the call in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Mr Dotun Olayiwola, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.

The group said that it had received several complaints from affected persons at the council level, urging the governor to investigate and correct such discrepancies in the interest of justice.

“We believe Makinde is a listening governor who does not support injustice against anyone. Like he did on the issue of Permanent Secretaries, we want him to help review that of LGs too in the state,” it said.

It alleged that the irregular appointments were made at a time when the immediate past Head of Service (HoS), Mrs Hannah Ogunesan, was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

“We want these revisited and corrected to rid the service of disaffection, bitterness, rancour and ill feelings generated by that act of nepotism among officers in Agric, Admin, Education, Works and Finance departments.

“What the Local Government Service Commission should have done after the departure of Ajimobi’s government was to revisit and review the irregular appointments as the state government did on the issue of permanent secretaries.

“We appeal to the LGSC to ensure promotions are done in accordance with the scheme of service which provides that appointments should be on merit, seniority, competence and experience.

“The implication of appointing surbodinate officers over their superiors is dangerous. we want LGSC to stick to the provisions of the scheme of service in filling vacancies for the post HLGA,” the group said.

It said that the matter was yet to be presented before the governor by the LGSC, adding that the governor would have intervened as a true lover of justice and fairness.(NAN)