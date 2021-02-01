Following worsening security situation in the North East, stakeholders yesterday called for a review of the strategies currently being deployed by security agencies to protect the region from anarchy and chaos.

In a communique issued at a one day consultation/stakeholders meeting of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and signed by Dr. Joseph Gimba and Garba Ubale, the stakeholders also called for a representation of youths at the North East Development Commission.

Part of it read: “That the peace and security in the North East needed review and revisiting considering the lingering nature of kidnapping, insurgency, banditry, among others. We commend the effort of the President and state governors of the zone, but call on them to intensify efforts locally and internationally to curtail the menace. The budgetary allocation for the entire North East is grossly inadequate considering the security issues in the zone and poor road network.