By Sunday Ani

The North East Vanguard for Good Governance has called for the sack of Managing Director, North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Goni Alkali, over financial malfeasance and nepotism.

A statement jointly signed by the group’s National Coordinator and National Secretary, Pwasato Aaron and Goni Umar Muazu, yesterday, demanded that Alkali should be subjected to thorough investigation and prosecution for the crime.

The group, however, threatened if Alkali was not urgently removed from office, it would resort to peaceful demonstrations and legal action to press home the demand for justice.

But an official of NEDC Board who spoke to Daily Sun on phone debunked the allegations of financial mismanagement and other maladministration against the Commission.

He, however, admitted that the Commission had been slow in its operations and achievements which does not reflect the expectations of the people of North East and the entire Nigeria.

He assured that the Managing Director would respond to allegations of financial corruption at the right time.

The NEDC boss, according to the statement, was alleged to have been involved in misappropriation of N100 billion belonging to the commission and a number of other financial sleaze as well as employment racketeering.

Apart from allegation that 90 per cent of about 60 staff of the commission are Alkali’s kinsmen from Kanuri ethnic stock, he is alleged to be receiving a monthly salary of N8.5 million without approval from the salaries and wages commission.

Part of the allegations against the NEDC boss by the group read: “Purchase by the managing director of 100 Hilux Pick-Up Vans for the military and other security personnel at the cost of N28 million each, against the market value of N17 million in 2020, without any recourse to the board, an act which completely negates the country’s procurement laws.

“The managing director single-handedly procured all COVID-19 equipment to the tune of N5 billion without approval from the board and procurement procedures.

“N5billion that was approved and released as special funds for Ngwom Housing Estate is missing in transit between the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the office of the managing director of the commission.

“Funds earmarked for the purchase of houses for staff and the construction of corporate headquarters in Maiduguri, as well as mass housing across the six states, have been diverted and squandered, without any convincing explanation.

“Funds meant for the production of the master plan of the region are being stolen through bogus contracts using pseudo names.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.