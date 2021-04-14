From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, Foundation for a Drug-Free World, in collaboration with Gift A Child Initiative, held an enlightenment campaign on drug abuse prevention for youths in Edo State.

The founder of Gift A Child Initiative, Miss Deborah Ajayi-Eseni, said the programme became necessary in view of the rise in drug abuse related ailments and deaths in the state.

‘Teaching them the truth about these drugs and how it can be dangerous to their health will go a long way in saving their lives,’ she said.

‘The youths need to be given lessons about drugs and drug abuse prevention with the belief that education, awareness campaigns about drugs can change their behaviour.

‘The best solution is to reach out to young people with effective, fact-based drug education, before they start taking drugs,’ she said.

She also called on policy makers and school administrators to include school-based drug prevention programmes in their academic activities in order to achieve a drug-free country.

According to her, the severity of the drug problem has a devastating impact on the lives of young people.