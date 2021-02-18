From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An NGO, Edo Dynasty United Worldwide (EDUW), has called on the citizens of the state to support the state government to keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay.

The group, which took its message through major streets of Benin City, said the rally was necessary due to the negative impact the disease has had on the state and the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at the rally, Bevy Efe said the fight against the dreaded disease is a fight for all the citizens of the state and should not be left in the hands of the government alone and thus decided to join in the sensitisation messages to the people of the state to take the necessary steps to protect themselves.

‘Today, we are here on behalf of our President, Comrade Brown Osewingie and other committed members to complement the state government’s efforts to sensitize the people of Edo about the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic,’ Efe said.

‘This rally is to create awareness of COVID-19. We believe COVID-19 protocol should be strictly adhered to.

‘We will be sharing face masks, sanitisers and food to those that are hungry. This body is also using this medium to call on the state government to pay proper attention to the healthcare facilities that is deteriorating.

‘Our healthcare amenities are outdated. We want the government to address it. To also thank the Edo people for complying gradually. These are our core values and message,’ he said.

Speaking also, Princess Jessica Iguodala said despite calling on people to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing face masks, hand sanitisers, the state government should also offer solutions to the issue of insecurity, education and other infrastructural decay in the state.

Princess Iguodala said: ‘Edo Dynasty United Worldwide is one people. We want to use this medium to tell the governor to assist in solving the plights of insecurity, hostility, education and others in the state.

‘We want the governor to improve on these things mentioned. We are creating awareness for COVID-19. COVID-19 is real. We want to tell the people to practice social distance and washing of hands in public.’

On his part, Osagbovo Emovo said the reason for the sensitisation rally is to support the state government to inform the people about COVID-19 pandemic.

‘We are here to enlightening the Edo people to use their face masks and sanitisers in the public. We will give them face masks. We also have other issues like; insecurity, bad roads and a lot more, we want the government to solve,’ he said.