From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has called on women of childbearing age to subscribe to family planning (FP), said newly wedded couples should use a method of the program in building a healthy family.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The call was made by Hajiya Yalwa Abdullahi, the maternal and newborn child health program coordinator of FOMWAN in Gombe state. She disclosed that the rising cases of abortion (termination of pregnancy) in the state are alarming and call for more sensitization and awareness creation.

Shortly after sensitizing a group of women on the dangers of abortion in the Wuro-Bogga community in Gombe, Yalwa told Daily Sun that her association understands that cases of unintended pregnancies which mostly resulted in abortion are on the increase in the country, hence embarked on massive sensitization program.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

She said FP which is popularly known as Child Spacing in Gombe state is a sure way to help the family in raising healthy children. She said, “there were myths and misconceptions of the child spacing program which is playing a major role in its acceptability in our communities, but now that our people are resulting to abortion, I think those against the program will have a rethink”.

Speaking from the religious point of view on the program, Yalwa said, “child spacing is not entirely prohibited in Islam, so we have been sensitizing women and their husbands to subscribe to the program because it even dated back to the days of our Prophet.

We are advising our women to use a method of child spacing instead abortion or termination of their unintended pregnancy. Islam as a religion warns and preaches against the killing of children either born or unborn,” Yalwa stated.

However, she celebrated that the uptake of the child spacing program is on the increase in Gombe. The FOMWAN coordinator said, “We are happy that the people are now coming out to embrace the services”.