An Abuja based volunteer group, Beyond The Classroom Foundation, has taken an awareness campaign on COVID-19 to schools in Karu Local Government Area of Nararawa State.

This sensitisation was on the backdrop of the new Delta Variant of COVID-19 reported in Lagos State.

This, the group said, was to acquaint the school children with COVID-19 safety protocols with a view to protecting them against the virus and safeguarding their future.

The Leader of the Foundation, Mrs Raquel Daniel, who flagged off the awareness campaign on Friday at the Government Secondary School Aso Pada, Karu, took time to reel out COVID-19 safety protocols to the students.

She said the awareness campaign was necessitated by the devastation caused by the new COVID-19 Delta Variant in India and some developed countries.

“We must not take it for granted in Nigeria, especially among young children,” she said. She disclosed that the foundation was targeting to enlighten 21,000 schools during the campaign to properly equip them with COVID-19 knowledge so as to avoid being infected. The leader of the group stressed the need for Nigerians to avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccine. Daniel also urged the students and other Nigerians to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols in order to remain safe and for the overall development of the country. She called for more enlightenment campaigns at the grassroots in order to keep the people safe. The leader of the foundation commended the government for its efforts in containing the spread of the virus. Speaking on behalf of management of the Government Secondary School Aso Pada, the school’s Vice Principal Administration, Mrs Cecilia Akwadne, appreciated the foundation for choosing the school to flag off the exercise. She promised to sustain the campaign among the students. Responding on behalf of their colleagues, Victoria Adotse and Yakubu Paul, commended the foundation for the awareness campaign and called for its sustenance. The students said the campaign would go a long way in promoting healthy living and guard them against contracting the virus.

The foundation taught them to apply hand sanitisers and distributed facemasks and handbooks entitled: “There Is A New Virus In Town” to the school children. (NAN)