From Gyang Bere, Jos

Youth Volunteer Society of Nigeria has begun a sensitisation campaign among students in Plateau state, to curb drug abuse that emboldened youths to commit acts of violence.

President of the group, Mazi Ozodindu Obikwelu Nnawetanma, made the disclosure at a sensitisation campaign on the effect of hard-drugs on youths, held at Azi-Nyako Youth Centre, Dadin-Kowa, Jos, Plateau State.

He said: “We cannot deny the fact that we are aware that some of our youths have forsaken the part that leads to greatness and righteousness to follow destruction, waste and an unprofitable lifestyle.

“I want to say that 50 percent of crimes committed today are under the influence of hard drugs. So the question here is why are hard drugs gaining upper hand in the life of our youth?”

Nnawetanma advised youths to say no to hard drugs which he noted is destroying Nigeria’s value system, adding that “a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

An operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Dakang Emmanuel, who presented a paper titled, “Effect of drugs on the youths” said illegal drugs can damage the brain, heart, eyes, lungs and other important organs of the body.