From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A group known as Concerned Citizen Movement for a Better Nigeria, has announced the suspension of its planned protest against the Ministry Petroleum resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for importing adulterated fuel into the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja and signed by its National President, Moses Ochei and Secretary, Thankgod Fubara.

Recently, Nigeria witnessed scarcity of fuel after the importation of fuel which was declared unfit for vehicular usage.

But, the NNPC on Tuesday, on its official Twitter handle, announced that it has over 1 billion litres of safe Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, in its stock for nationwide distribution.

It also said 2.3 billion litres of PMS would arrive in Nigeria between now and the end of the month to restore sufficiency.

Consequently, Fubara, said after it learnt of the efforts by the NNPC to address the fuel deficit and end the long queue at petrol stations across the country, it decided to shelve its planned protest.

He, also, expressed confidence in the management of the NNPC in addressing the crisis in the Petroleum sector which it was caused by the enemies of the country.