Peter Ogbuokwa

Members of All 4 One Friends Club of Nigeria recently visited inmates of Medium Security Prison, Kirikiri, Lagos, where they donated various items.

The event took place on Saturday, December 14. The gifts included toilet rolls, cartons of noodles, bathroom slippers, detergent, toothpaste, medicated soaps, and cooked rice, among others.

Receiving the gifts from members of the club, a prison official who preferred anonymity commended the group for their visit to the inmates and for showing them love through their gifts. He urged them not to relent in their efforts, and to continue with their good works.

The group later visited St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, where members were welcomed by Reverend Kingsley Agada and the inmates with a standing ovation. They sang various songs of worship and praise to God.

In his welcome address, Agada said: “It is thoughtful of the group for visiting the inmates and putting smiles of their faces.”

A member of the team, Kingsley Uyammadu, mounted the pulpit and admonished the inmates with the word of God.

He said, “You should not see the group as people who have come to give you food and other items, but we have also come to give you the good news.”

After asking one of the inmates to read from Psalm 103: 1-3, he declared: “This is not the worst place to be on earth, so count it as a blessing from God. You owe God thanksgiving, no matter the situation. This is your temporary place. Beyond your temporary issues, we want to assure you that God can grant you pardon.”

He urged them not to condemn themselves but celebrate where they are. He also expressed optimism that, one day, they would be released from prison.

President of the club, Ifeanyi Epundu, said: “As our name implies, the club consists of people who believe in upholding family values and upholding national values. We have come to put smiles on the faces of people at this time of the year.

“This Christmas season, we decided to come to the Medium Security Prison, Kirikiri, and spend time with the inmates. We wanted to let them know that being here is part of life and they should not allow their situation to weigh them down. They should know that it was not the end of their life but, by God’s grace, sooner or later, they would regain thir freedom. This is a correctional environment and coming out of here, they will become better citizens in the society. This is part of our corporate social responsibility in contributing our quota to the society.”

A member of the group, a lawyer, Peter Azubuike, had this to say: “We live for one another and this is a club that shows love to one another. Our existence is for the good of every member of the society.”