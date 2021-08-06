From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

African wing of the Kaizen Youth Project under the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Crown University International Chartered Inc. Santa Cruz Province in Argentina and partner constituent campuses world wide

Prof. Bashiru Aremu, Vice Chancellor of the Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc. signed on behalf of the University while Dr Tivlumun Innocent Ahure, Director/Ambassador of the Africa signed for the African wing of the Kaizen Youth Project-IHRC.

The significance of the signing is to formally resolve that the two bodies have a partnership for Credit Transfer, Reciprocal Arrangement which would entail training and research at all level of studies.

Prof. Aremu while speaking with journalists after the signing disclosed that the objective of the Memorandum of Understanding is to articulate better education.

“The two Institutions shall therefore undertake to pursue regular exchange of their respective practices and methods in training and research and other fields of common interest; intensify discussion between their staffs to look for solutions to the problems of either or both parties; and deploy all necessary efforts to ensure funding of activities from this partnership.

“The implementation plan will be designed in such a way that financial resources and materials shall be provided by both parties to look for solutions to its problems or to train its staffs. The two parties agree to organize annual consultative meetings using appropriate technology to aim at appraising the implementation of this partnership, monitoring activities being carried out and at planning future activities. Extraordinary meetings may be convened at the initiative of one of the parties to treat issues that need urgent solutions

Prof. Aremu, therefore insisted that students from KYP-IHRC must meet all other admission and transfer criteria documented in the current Crown University Intl before they can be admitted.

