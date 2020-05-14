The Conference of Southern Kaduna People has urged the public spirited individuals and organisations to execute people-oriented projects to augment government’s efforts.

The president of the group, Dr Peter Oganto, made the call on Thursday at the inauguration of one kilometre rural road constructed in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area by a non-governmental organisation, Fantswam Foundation.

Oganto said that for any society to grow, multi-dimensional approach for development had to be adequately adopted.

He said that the group would not relent in its advocacy drive to address the infrastructure deficit in the South of Kaduna.

He noted that the region was blessed with abundant human and material resources that had largely been untapped for the betterment of the people.

In his remarks while inaugurating the road, the chairman of the local government area, Mr Peter Averik, lauded Fantswam Foundation for being at the forefront of development efforts at the grassroots.

“I must commend Fantswam Foundation for this great initiative and for many others they have carried out in times past.

“We are expecting that others will continue from where it stopped by way of taking care of the drainage and maintenance of the road beyond this level,” he added.

Averik restated the local government’s readiness to partner with other well-meaning individuals and organisations to undertake similar projects for the public good.

Also speaking, the founder of the foundation, Prof. John Dada, said that the road project, which cost N4 million, had been a catalyst for the construction of other feeder roads undertaken by other individuals in the area.

“As a result of what we did, several individuals and families have undertaken to construct roads and drainage in their own areas.

“So, we are pleased to know that our one-kilometre road has given birth to, probably five or so kilometres, through other people’s efforts,” he said.