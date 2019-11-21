Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An advocacy group has filed a suit against President Muhammadu Buhari challenging his powers to enlongate the tenure of seven ritiring Permanent Secretaries.

In the suit before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, the group, the Registered Trustees of Advocacy for Human Rights and Equal Opportunity (AHREO) also joined the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as respondents.

In an Originating summons with No FHC/ABJ/CS/1427/2019 filed by their counsel, Danshitta Saheed listed some of the affected ministries are; Ministry of Interior, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and General Services Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

In the filed suit, AHREO is praying the court to among other prayers declare that by virtue Section 171 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), President Buhari has no power or discretion to elongate or extend the term of office of the 7 retiring Permanent Secretaries.