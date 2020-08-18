A group, Igarra Development Association (IDA), has called on all political parties participating in the September 19 election to embrace peace and ensure issues-based campaigns.

A statement issued yesterday and signed by the President of the group, Mike Ukana, Coordinator, Uba Salami and Secretary, Edith Aiyede, also urged voters to vote wisely, insisting that voting can only be done under an atmosphere of “peace, harmony and tranquility”.

The statement raised concerns over reported cases of violence in the campaigns, particularly as it affects the two dominant parties: the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“While this is a good opportunity for all registered voters to exercise their rights to vote wisely according to their convictions, it is also important to emphasize the need for an atmosphere of peace, harmony and tranquility that should go with the electoral process.

“It is however disheartening to hear that the campaigns across the state so far have been tainted with violence in some places. This is very sad to say the least.

“Politics will come and go while we remain as brothers and sisters. In politics, there are neither permanent friends nor permanent enemies. The resort to violence and thuggery before, during and even after the election will only destroy us as a people.