A concerned group, Society for Neighbourhood Peace and Development (SONPED), has urged stakeholders in the forthcoming governorship polls in Edo and Ondo states to work towards a peaceful conduct noting that it was only an atmosphere of peace that would guarantee a free, fair poll the states which would translate into enduring democracy.

The group, therefore, called on all concerned parties including political parties, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security operatives and the generality of Edo and Ondo peoples to embrace peace during the conduct of the polls.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lagos, SONPED’s Executive Secretary and Coordinator, Mr. George Utomhim said: “True peaceful, free and fair election are the only pre-requisites for democracy. Although, polls have been major source of conflict and crisis not only in Nigeria, but in Africa, but it will guarantee true democracy, if conducted peacefully.

“In the processes of selecting our leaders and those who will stir the machinery of governance in Edo state and other states, we must continue to give respect to the historical experience and culture of its people as a common front in finding a True peace. We must not only live by our experience, but from the focus of the experience, as the problems of crisis or conflict are but reaction to the inadequacies of the society.

“It must be noted that every society grows in response to the socio-cultural and political environments that create it, therefore, l urge the Edo and Ondo people and indeed Nigerians to embrace true Peace in the coming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo State as a prerequisite in creating people for services to society rather than services to commerce,” he said.

Uthomin, who is a legal practitioner, pledged that his organisation shall continue to use all platforms available to encourage stakeholders in the Nigerian project, particularly politicians and entrepreneurs to invest more in peace building and developmental initiative so as to strengthen the peaceful, socio-cultural and political co-existence of our people.

He stressed the need for government to urgently establish a mechanism for promoting peace and legislating for peace monitoring and growth in our society.