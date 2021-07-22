The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has thrown its weight behind an Igbo leader, Senator Athan Achonu over his ongoing campaign for a united Igbo region.

Achonu has in the past few weeks launched a sustained campaign for a joint action of South-East States on security and infrastructure.

In billboards mounted in strategic locations across the South-East, all with the theme: “Aku Ruo Ulo”, he wrote, “It is time to legislate on security. South-East cannot have education, industries, agriculture, hospitals, without security.”

“The value of one investment is like an Iroko tree that shields many in a community. Let’s invest in Ala Igbo now,” he wrote on investment, asking the five South-East states to commence an infrastructural collaboration.

Reacting in a statement by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and their secretary General, comrade Obinna Achionye. The OYC said the easiest way to have an aggressive development of the zone was a collaborative effort among the governors.

He said it was essential that the governors jointly initiate a bill on security as done by the South-West in the case of Amotekun.

“We strongly back Senator Athan Achonu’s campaign; this is a time for the South-East to show unity in purpose. They should immediately have joint legislation on security, especially as the September deadline on ban on open grazing draws near.

“The only way to demonstrate seriousness towards that decision is to put legislation in place and Ndigbo are anxiously waiting,” the OYC said.

On investment and infrastructure, the Igbo group said Achonu was right on point as the people could not wait forever for the Federal Government to develop the zone.

“It is time they begin to tackle the issue of bad roads in Igbo land, whether they are Federal Roads or not. Each of the Governors should work on the roads that passed through their places. The daily users and most casualties on these bad roads are Igbo men and women.

“The Aku Ruo Ulo campaign by Senator Achonu is also very apt and should be vigorously sustained. Every rich Igbo man should find an area of interest and make investment here in Igbo land. We can’t continue to scatter our investments in the other regions of the country and have nothing here at home. It is time to correct that anomaly in order to secure a good future for the the youths,” the OYC added.

