A group, Wine and Beverages Importers Association of Nigeria [WBIAN] supports the emergence of Valentine Ozigbo as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] after it’s primaries conducted last weekend and supervise by the national officers of the party.

In a statement released by it’s chairman, Chief Jude Okonkwo which read in part ‘ We congratulate Ozigbo on his choice as the PDP flagbearer that will contest the governorship election in Anambra State come November 2021.

‘He is a technocrat with a vast experience. The best thing to have happened to Anambrarians, highly respected humble, and humane, we shoud all vote for him’

Continuing it reads, “We will support him with what we have so that he can take Anambra to the next level. He will also remember the Igbos who are predominantly businessmen and traders. Sycophancy should be jettisioned.

