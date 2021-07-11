From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria has expressed strong support for the September deadline set by the Southern governors to end open grazing in the region.

A statement signed by Dr. Ugo Pat Ihekuna and Barr. I.T Egwuonwu, President and Secretary respectively in Jos, read: “Izu Imunna appreciates the stand of the Southern Governors Forum on open grazing and commend those states that have enacted their own anti-open grazing laws while appealing to those yet to do so to meet the September 2021 deadline agreed by the Forum.”

The group urged the governors to resist any form of intimidation that could make them abandon the initiative.

