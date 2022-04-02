By Tunde Thomas

A group of leaders and stakeholders in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State have tackled the National Chairman of PDP, Dr, Iyorchia Ayu over the ratification of the state party’s congress, which took place in February.

While expressing shock and disappointment at the ratification of the congress by Ayu, the group, in a statement by Dr. Remi Akitoye, Senator Kofo Akerele-Bucknor, and Chief Mrs Onikepo Oshodi accused the party’s national chairman of behaving like a sole administrator contemptuous of the sobering voices of the South-West representatives.

According to the statement: ‘’Dr. Ayu hardly demonstrated the requisite gravitas and the innate democratic accommodation of a good leader as he hastily ignored everyone and purportedly ratified what has been universally condemned as a flawed congress. “Despite various petitions emanating from the aspirants, the BOT members, the Caretaker Committee and the concerned individuals which substantiated the fact that the congress was a brazen sham, Dr. Ayu still disregarded the various voices of reason. The reports from INEC, the Appeal Committee, the BOT Elders, the Caretaker Committee and other quarters were all unanimous about the untidy, flawed and the inconclusive nature of the botched congress.”

While declaring that there was a desperate attempt to destabilise Lagos State and render the Yoruba race inconsequential in the scheme of things in the party, the group vowed to challenge the ratification with all legitimate means.

“We will never roll over and fade away. We will fight this injustice with temperance and sure-footedness. We reject outright this failed attempt to impose on the majority of our members a botched, inconclusive Congress that has no legality in law and no iota of legitimacy in the moral sense.”