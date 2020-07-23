A group, the New Nigeria Collective (NNC), has taken Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to task for allegedly failing to own up to his “cruelty and acts of ingratitude” to Capt. Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

The group also threatened to expose more of the governor’s other evil plots against he business mogul.

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and people of Edo State, Okunbor had levelled series of accusations against Governor Obaseki. But the governor dismissed all the allegations, saying: “In your lengthy and convoluted missive, you accused me of being the mastermind of all your recent misfortunes, which range from the sublime to the ridiculous. I sincerely empathise with you over these unfortunate and negative incidents but hereby state without equivocation, that I am innocent of all you have accused me of.”

But the NNC, in a statement by its chairman, Adeola Adewunmi, yesterday, said Capt. Okunbo’s detailed letter painted a vivid picture of the governor’s crimes against him, citing places, names, witnesses and dates. This, the group maintained, was an indication of a man, who came clean to the public with all the facts before him, even as they alleged that Obaseki resorted to emotional blackmail dancing round the issues without addressing the major grievances raised by Okunbo.

“We read with absolute shock and its resultant helplessness, albeit momentarily, all the lies put together by Governor Obaseki, in an attempt to look good before the public against the well documented grouses of one of Benin’s great and illustrious sons, Capt. Idahosa Okunbo. We are quick to note that your reply is a cocktail of lies and an afterthought, which is of no consequence. Where were you when your men, armed with falsehood and deceit, were throwing stones at Capt. Hosa? If truly he was your brother or friend, as you claimed, did you ever reach out to him even after he said at different times that you and your men should leave him alone? Why didn’t you also confirm to the whole world that Capt. Hosa was your brother and friend by asking your foot soldiers to stop all their attacks against him, at least, after you saw a letter he personally wrote and addressed to the public? But after that, the attacks escalated.”