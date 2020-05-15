A group of environmentalists under the aegis of Niger Delta Environmentalists, Warri (NDEW) have accused the Interim Management Committee of Niger Delta Development Commission of manifesting jitters ahead of the N40bn corruption probe by the Senate.

The group’s claim was made in a press release that was signed and made available to newsmen in Warri on Thursday by the environmentalist’s Coordinator, Luke Dombraye. The group stated that series of paid advertorials, endless press statements and desperate push by individuals to frustrate the Senate probe that is yet to commence have necessitated the need for its own press release.

The group further stated that the most vexatious of the advertorials was the latest one by a group which claimed to be Ijaw Youth Must Move Forward (IYMMF). The environmentalists added that the frequency and desperation with which advertorials and press statements were being churned out almost on a daily basis pointed to the fact that both the Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio and the IMC Chairman, Prof. Kemebradikum Pondei were already jittery ahead of the Senate probe.

The group added that the tacit but desperate attempts to interfere in the composition of the Senate probe panel by people that are loyal to members of IMC could also suggest an admission of guilt.

“We are not unaware of the desperate moves by already jittery IMC members to put a clog in the wheel of the yet to be inaugurated Senate probe panel. The initial call by their apologists that the senate probe should be made to cover 15 years existence of NDDC and not limited to the six months activities of the Interim Management Committee is a ploy to frustrate efforts to unearth the truths in the N40bn corruption allegation.

The group also objected to the conclusion in some quarters that the Senate probe would not give fair hearing to both the Niger Delta Minister and the Interim Management Committee members.

The group stated that this position was also another manifestation of jitters by the NDDC team.

The group condemned what it described as a reckless attack on the National Assembly by paid agents of the Interim Management Committee.

“A clear conscience should not fear any accusation, but this has not been the case with those at the helms of affairs in NDDC. Instead of bracing up to prove their innocence in the N40bn corruption allegation, they have instead recklessly chosen to splash the mud of corruption on National Assembly. This is unacceptable, irresponsible and diversionary.

A source at the NDDC noted however that the leadership of the organisation would not join issues with unknown groups seeking cheap attention.