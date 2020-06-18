Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Obaseki/Shaibu Diaspora Connect Worldwide, an umbrella body of Edo people in diaspora, has blamed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for aiding the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the governorship primary and eventual resignation from the party.

It also alleged that Oshiomhole’s unbearable posture smacked of a plague which the state witnessed in the past and that the trend slowed down government development aspirations and brought down the state to its knees economically.

Addressing journalists in Benin, spokesman for the group, Stanley Osakhuenorkhodin, cautioned Oshiomhole and his group against thinking Edo people are fools.

“The same Obaseki that was qualified to run for an election when the going was good between him and Oshiomhole, has now automatically been considered unqualified to run for the same office he ran over three years ago because his relationship with the APC national chairman is no longer cordial.

“The same godfather that was killed by Oshiomhole with the collaborative support of all Edo people is raising its ugly head again, this time from a man like Oshiomhole who led the fight against godfathers in the state.

“The people cannot sit idly and watch economic vultures who are hell bent on taking advantage of our collective wealth to triumph in their evil quest to continue to milk Edo State treasury dry for their personal benefits all in the name of politics,”the group said.