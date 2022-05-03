From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Divine Mandate Movement has flayed an aspirant for the Ideato North / South federal constituency Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo for calling for the removal of the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu .

The Pro PDP group also said that last Saturday’s ad – hoc ward congresses in the state as free , fair and transparent .

Recall that Ikenga Ugochinyere , had called for the removal of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary of the PDP alleging that the former Senator who represented Imo East( Owerri) in the 8th senate who alleged complicit in the missing result sheets for the Ideato North/South wards congress .

He had also said that any nomination form signed by Senator Anyanwu may jeopardize the chances of the PDP in the forth coming 2023 polls as his expulsion by his ward Amaimo was yet to be reversed by the party .

However, addressing a press conference in Owerri the Imo state capital on Tuesday, the Director – General of the Divine Mandate Movement , Prof Protus Nathan Uzorma, described the alleged expulsion of the Senator Samuel Anyanwu from the PDP as a bogus lie,saying that it is indeed Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo whose membership of the party is still vague .

Said He : ” On the allegation that our National Secretary was expelled from party by his Ward Chairman; we consider this as a bogus lie from the pit of hell, and state that at no time was our National Secretary expelled from PDP apart from some individuals who were used to execute a failed coup against party leaders as if, PDP in Imo state is their personal business.

One Ikenga Ugochinyere, who claims to be aspiring for the House of Representative seat for Ideato North and South Constituency had accused the National Secretary of our party of interference. He also called for the removal of our National Secretary, claiming that he was expelled and as such, should not be holding any position in our party. Continuing , “.More so, as members and leaders of PDP in Imo state, we did not waste time to probe the claims immediately we received it, alas, after much investigation to ascertain the veracity of this jumbo allegation, we discovered that Ikenga Ugochinyere, the CUPP self styled spokesperson was commissioned by a onetime Governor of Imo state to blackmail our National Secretary with such fictitious allegation”.

“It is worthy of note that as members and leaders of PDP in Imo state, we have watched keenly, the leadership performances of our National Secretary, and resolved that he remains the best in galvanizing our party for onward victory in 2023. ” We therefore warn any desperate individual on a mission to create crisis in our party to desist forthwith, or be meted with our party’s disciplinary action. Our eminent members of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by His Excellency, Senator Iyorchia Ayu are appealed to discipline Ikenga Ugochinyere for dragging our party and its leaders to public ridicule and as well disqualify him from contesting over this uncultured behavior.”

Prof Uzoma commended the members of the electoral panel who conducted the ward congresses in the state , said that it was free , fair and transparent, stressing that those who are calling for its concellation are those were disappointed as they could not hijack the results .