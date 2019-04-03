Lawrence Enyoghasu

AGCO Corporation, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment is teaming up with the consortium of U.S.-Nigeria Trade Council USA, and other partners across Africa, U.K. and United States, to present a Continental edition of the hitherto successful U.S.-Nigeria Agribusiness Trade Summit.

The 3-day summit for business leaders is opening in Atlanta, Georgia, in September, and is set to bolster economic development through increased trade and investments between Nigeria and the United States. The upscale version tagged U.S.-Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit (USATIGS) has as its theme, “Expanding the Frontiers of U.S.-Africa Trade and Investment”.

According to a statement made available to Daily Sun by the Executive Director/CEO, U.S.-Nigeria Trade Council, Mr Titus Olowokere, this year’s edition will have President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana delivering the keynote address.

“This year’s summit will focus on investments and opportunities in Agribusiness, Water Engineering, Energy, Telecommunication, Mining, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Health Care, Hospitality, and ICT. With speakers, resource persons and participants drawn from across the world.

“This summit will catalyze strategic ideas, opportunities available and catalogue methodologies to harvest these opportunities for the mutual benefit of Africa and the United States. It will also provide a platform for exhibitors to showcase Africa and African business opportunities to international investors.

“Speakers at this year’s event include AGCO’s Senior Vice President for Asia-Pacific and Africa, Gary Collar; Iyalode Alaba Lawson, the President of the Federation of West African chambers of commerce and Industry (FEWACCI); Mr. Olufemi Boyede, Founder/President of the Nigeria Trade and Investment Centre in Canada; senior government officials, subject matter experts, investors and captains of industry across the two continents.”