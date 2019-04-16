Gloria Ikegbule

Worried by the rate of boy-girlfriend relationship among students and the ease at which young girls lose their innocence in the name of love, Impact HER Initiative (IHI), a non-governmental organisation recently took sex education to Mabchris Comprehensive College, Lawanson,Lagos State.

The organization, which is passionate about the psychological re-orientation of girls and women in the society talked on the theme ‘Love is Beyond Valentine’. It taught female students ages 9-16 lessons on sex, hygiene and self-esteem.

The group made up of youths observed that social media is exposing false and misleading information, especially to girls thus deceiving them to think that they live to satisfy the malefolks. With other misconceptions about sex and the growing temptation to explore youthful exuberance, the organisation stressed the need for parents to introduce sex education early to their children.

Chioma Uwandu, convener of the initiative, regretted that most females think poorly of themselves, which calls for the need for young girls to be taught the value of loving and appreciating themselves as they become teenagers.

According to her, the knowledge will give the girl-child the understanding that she is as important as the male child and to have the confidence to pursue her dream.

“A lot of girls are deceived during valentine or festive period. Being a female is not about satisfying a man sexually. As they experience puberty and grow into womanhood, they need to focus on their education impact positively on themselves, their families and the country.

“Love is more than the valentine celebrated on a day. Love is an everyday experience. Loving oneself is about being physically and mentally clean, pursuing one’s dream and helping out in the community. We want the students to realize this so that they are not swayed whenever they hear valentine because they are used to loving themselves.

“Sex education should be taught from childhood. Parents should start early to educate both the boy and girl child on the parts of their body, its uses and pitfalls if misused. It helps the children understand that their bodies belong to them and not to be influenced negatively by society. It also helps them realise their personal responsibility towards protecting, preserving and exercising authority over their bodies,” she explained.

During the event, young girls in junior and senior classes were schooled on menstrual and feminine hygiene in other to be physically and psychologically clean. They were given practical demonstration on how to wear sanitary towel, bath and wear deodorant.

They were also encouraged to focus on their education as involving in intimate relations during their teenage age could distract them from achieving their life dreams and aspirations.